Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travelers

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

Peter Wolf is best known as the lead vocalist of J. Geils Band. Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts with 1981’s “Freeze Frame,” “Love Stinks,” “Centerfold,” and earned a reputation as one of rock’s most exciting live acts, thanks in large part to Wolf’s flamboyant, hyperactive stage presence. After going solo with 1984’s Lights Out, Peter Wolf continued to stake out new musical territory with the subsequent releases “Lights Out,” “Come As You Are,” “Up to No Good,” “Long Line,” “Fool’s Parade,” “Sleepless” and “Midnight Souvenirs.” His solo work has seen him collaborate with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, John Lee Hooker, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Little Milton, Wilson Pickett, Shelby Lynne and Neko Case. Wolf temporarily reunited with his J. Geils Band cohorts for live shows on several occasions between 1999 and 2015, but his solo career has remained his creative focus, as his brand new album A Cure for Loneliness makes clear.

Tickets: $45

AllShows.com VIP Party Pass available! Includes priority parking and free beer and wine from 6:30 – 7pm! Available for $25 by calling box office (203) 438-5795!!

Visit Ancient Mariner (451 Main Street ~ Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with the purchase of an entree with your ticket!