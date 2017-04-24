+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: Twelfth Night

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Encore in HD Series
National Theatre of London in HD: ENCORE SCREENING

Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity.

A ship is wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love.

The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia’s upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.

Simon Godwin (NT Live: Man and Superman, NT Live: The Beaux’ Stratagem) directs this joyous new production with Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Black Books, Episodes) as a transformed Malvolia. An ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Jericho), Tamara Lawrence (Undercover), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Daniel Ezra (The Missing, Undercover).

Running time: 210 minutes

Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.
AAA members receive a 20% discount!
FREE tickets for students 18 & under!  Must show ID at the box office.

Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Anita and Nicholas Donofrio, Liz and Steven Goldstone, Sabina and Walter Slavin 
With Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery

Monday, 24 April, 2017

Contact:

The Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795

Cost:

Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20

