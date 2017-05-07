The next event of the popular Sounds Good concert series will take place on Sunday, May 7th , 2017, at 4 p.m. with the annual Broadway Sings! Something for Everyone music showcase. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.

Featuring Broadway's greatest composers and lyricists--works by Gershwin, Sondheim, Webber, Berlin, and Schwartz, among others--the concert will feature familiar and less performed works from the Broadway canon.

Ellen Zimmer Lewis, Sarah Bleasdale, Jim Fredericks and Richard Weidlich headline this annual crowd pleaser with credits that include regional theatre, European tours, and performances with symphonies across the US and in Europe. Darin Lewis, an award-winning musician, conductor and composer, accompanies this outstanding quartet.

Come and enjoy an afternoon of songs from Broadway’s greatest composers and lyricists in a beautiful space with wonderful acoustics and light. “Something appealing, something appalling, something for everyone.”