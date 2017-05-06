Ready to Derby!

Join Us in the Race to Empower Women! A Kentucky Derby Fundraiser for Ready to Empower a non-profit organization empowering women in Costa Rica. Enjoy the race on a big screen, enjoy food, have fun and help us help others. The ticket price is $30 per person includes Dinner Buffet (drinks not Included).

We have been empowering women since 2013 - helping them learn skills to gain employment, gain access to mental health services, take educational courses plus so much more.

It's wonderful to see women rise up and realize they can become self-sufficient and offer a better life for themselves and their children through the services we offer.

Please consider joining us, we would love to have you.

For info and to purchase tickets visit www.readytoderby.eventbrite.com