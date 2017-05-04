Kevin Nealon at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Kevin Nealon sets himself apart from other comedic performers with his unique sense of humor, dry wit and likable demeanor. Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series, Weeds. His feature film credits include “Anger Management,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Daddy Day Care.” He currently stars in the CBS comedy “Man With A Plan” alongside Matt Le Blanc.