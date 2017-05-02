Q&A with

Jeff Reilly, producer and Emmy award winning filmmaker

Greg Williams, award-winning documentary filmmaker

Liz Jorgensen, Director of Insight Counseling, Ridgefield

Carter Barnhart, Director of Continuing Care and Referral Relations, Newport Academy

Aaron Krasner, MD, Adolescent Transitional Living Program Service Chief, Silver Hill Hospital.

A FREE COMMUNITY EVENT! From the creators of the groundbreaking film, THE ANONYMOUS PEOPLE, comes GENERATION FOUND, a powerful story about one community coming together to ignite a youth addiction recovery revolution in their hometown. Devastated by an epidemic of addiction, Houston faced the reality of burying and locking up its young people at an alarming rate. And so in one of the largest cities in America, visionary counselors, law school dropouts, aspiring rock musicians, retired football players, oil industry executives, and church leaders came together to build the world’s largest peer-driven youth and family recovery community; providing a real and tested long-term alternative to the “War on Drugs.” It is not only a deeply personal story, but one with real-world utility for communities struggling with addiction worldwide.