Grand Open Day at Hobbs London!
Hobb London
243 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT
06830
Join us from 10 am to 7 pm - at our new US Flagship where women's clothing and accessories have a distinctly British accent!
Light refreshments will be served.
Gifts, treats and special offers with purchase including an original illustration personalized by Very Wendy Studios (12-3 pm)
Saturday, 29 April, 2017
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Contact:
colette
Phone: 203-439-3816
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
