Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

Say Hello to Emmy Award-winning comedian, author, and humorist, Paula Poundstone! Paula is currently a regular panelist on NPR’s widely popular weekly news quiz show, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” where her distinctive brand of wry, intelligent and witty comedy is heard by 5 million homes across the country, internationally on NPR Worldwide, and on the Internet via podcast. Her latest comedy CD, “I Heart Jokes: Paula Tells Them in Boston,” recorded at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, was released on April Fools’ Day 2013. Also in 2013, Poundstone joined Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Rivers and several other prominent women in comedy in Showtime’s feature-length documentary, “WHY WE LAUGH TOO: Women of Comedy.” Paula has starred in comedy specials for HBO and Bravo while garnering numerous awards, accolades, and firsts for a female comedian. She is recognized as one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups Of All Time, is the first woman to win the cable ACE for Best Standup Comedy Special, and is the first woman to perform standup at the prestigious White House Correspondents Dinner. In 2012, she received the 2012 Moment Magazine Creativity Award at their 35th anniversary. She is also the recipient of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic, and in 2010 was accepted into the Comedy Hall of Fame.