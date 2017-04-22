Tweet New England Fertility Offers Complimentary 'Spa Day' for Couples Challenged with Infertility

Bank Street Events 65 Bank St

Stamford , CT 06901



New England Fertility is a proud supporter of the 28th Annual Infertility Awareness Week and to show their support they are hosting a Free Fertility Spa Day event. A morning full of massages, yoga, acupuncture, reiki, nutritional and life coaching with Dr. Gad Lavy and other wellness practitioners. One Free cycle of In Vitro will be raffled off!

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM Contact: New England Fertility



Phone: (203) 325-3200

Website:

