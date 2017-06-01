Paint, Sip, and Support

The Stamford Public Education Foundation (SPEF) is celebrating the end of the school year with its second annual Paint, Sip & Support evening on Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Harbor Point, Stamford. The evening kicks off at 5:30 with a Happy Hour at Sign of the Whale (6 Harbor Point Road 06902). Next, at 7:00 guests will stroll down the sidewalk to Paint & Sip at Pinot’s Palette (25 Harbor Point Road).

Tickets are on sale now ($75.00 for the full evening; $30 for just the Happy Hour). Tickets can be purchased at http://spefct.org/paint-sip-support/.