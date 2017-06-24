Registration is open for the 11th annual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim, taking place Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Long Island Sound on the border of Greenwich and Stamford at 96 Cummings Point Road. Swimmers and volunteers join together for an amazing morning of spirit and to make waves to #defeatcancer. Swimmers, boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and land volunteers are encouraged to register for the Greenwich-Stamford Swim by April 23, 2017, and receive an early registration bonus. Registration before April 23 is $25 and goes up to $50 after April 23, 2017. Sign up to swim, volunteer or donate at http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich. Pool swims are also available. Proceeds go to the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, the nation’s only non-profit dedicated to funding cancer gene, cell and immunotherapy research. http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich.