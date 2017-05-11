Lyme Disease: Your Child is At Risk. And So Are You
UConn Stamford, Gen Re Auditorium
1 University Pl Stamford, CT06901 United States
Responding to this spring's potential explosion in Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, Global Lyme Alliance invites you to attend this free educational program to learn about the signs and symptoms of Lyme and co-infections, neurological and cognitive impact on children and adults, and important tick prevention tips to safeguard your family and pets. Speakers Denis A. Bouboulis, M.D., Advanced Allegy, Immunology & Asthma, PC; Brian Fallon, M.D, MPH, Director of the Lyme and Tick-borne Diseases Research Center, Columbia University Medical Center, and Kirby Stafford III, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, State Entomologist of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
