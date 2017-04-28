Tweet Salsa Workshop (Intermediate)

Latin Moves Dance Studio 480 West Main St

2nd floor

Stamford , CT 06902



Salsa on 2! Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Intermediate dancer should know.



NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance!



Price: $30 pre-pay early-bird price thru Thur March 23 or

regular price $40 at the door.



Register online or by contacting the studio 203-967-3105/info@latinmovesdance.com

08:00 PM - 10:00 PM Contact: Latin Moves Dance Studio



Phone: (203)967-3105

Website:

Latin Moves Dance StudioPhone: (203)967-3105Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.