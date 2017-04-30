+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Argentine Tango Boot Camp (Beg I & II)

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

6-7 pm: Beginner I
7-8 pm: Beginner II

Learn fundamentals and the essential steps of this fascinating & beautiful dance. Gem Duras of Tango Sueno teaches Argentine Tango as it is danced in Buenos Aires.

No partner required.
PRICE: $20 for 1, $30 for both.

To rsvp, email: info@latinmovesdance.com or call 203.967.3105

Sunday, 30 April, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

