Argentine Tango Boot Camp (Beg I & II)
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
6-7 pm: Beginner I 7-8 pm: Beginner II Learn fundamentals and the essential steps of this fascinating & beautiful dance. Gem Duras of Tango Sueno teaches Argentine Tango as it is danced in Buenos Aires. No partner required. PRICE: $20 for 1, $30 for both. To rsvp, email: info@latinmovesdance.com or call 203.967.3105
Sunday, 30 April, 2017
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in.
