Environmental Leadership Series!
Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven
333 Sherman Avenue
New Haven, CT
06511
U.S.
NHS of New Haven is proud to announce our Inaugural Environmental Leadership Series! Learn about the environment and your neighborhood, connect with useful resources and people, and aspire to create your own environmental projects. This year's workshops are as follows (visit our website for detailed descriptions): June 13, 2017: Climate, Health, and Neighborhoods June 20, 2017: Home Energy-Efficiency, Going Solar, and Other Renewable Solutions July 11, 2017: Planning a Project July 18, 2017: Water in Your Home and Neighborhood August 1, 2017: Talking Trash, Managing Waste, and Greening Neighborhood Spaces August 8, 2017: Transportation Matters and Project Showcase Participants must attend at least five of the workshops listed above. Sessions will be held from 6pm-8pm at NHS of New Haven. Dinner will be provided. Visit our website to apply today! http://nhsofnewhaven.org/ content/ environmental-leadership-pr ogram The application, as well as $20 registration fee, is due by June 6, 2017!
Tuesday, 13 June, 2017
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Maria Martinez
Phone: 12035620598
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
