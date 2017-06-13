+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Environmental Leadership Series!

Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven

333 Sherman Avenue
 New Haven, CT 06511
U.S.

NHS of New Haven is proud to announce our Inaugural Environmental Leadership Series! 

Learn about the environment and your neighborhood, connect with useful resources and people, and aspire to create your own environmental projects. 

This year's workshops are as follows (visit our website for detailed descriptions):

June 13, 2017: Climate, Health, and Neighborhoods

June 20, 2017: Home Energy-Efficiency, Going Solar, and Other Renewable Solutions

July 11, 2017: Planning a Project

July 18, 2017: Water in Your Home and Neighborhood

August 1, 2017: Talking Trash, Managing Waste, and Greening Neighborhood Spaces 

August 8, 2017: Transportation Matters and Project Showcase

Participants must attend at least five of the workshops listed above. Sessions will be held from 6pm-8pm at NHS of New Haven. Dinner will be provided. 

Visit our website to apply today! http://nhsofnewhaven.org/content/environmental-leadership-program 

The application, as well as $20 registration fee, is due by June 6, 2017!

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017

Contact:

Maria Martinez

Phone: 12035620598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.