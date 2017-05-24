Home Ownership Education Workshop

Back by popular demand! Join NHS of New Haven and Webster Bank for a free workshop that will answer all your questions on homebuying!



The more you know about buying a home, the smarter your purchase will be. This educational workshop that will cover:

* Mortgage options available specifically for you

* Mortgage applications and what lenders are looking for

* Personalized advice from NHS Housing Specialists and Webster Banking Officers



TO REGISTER:

Email or call Michael Johansen:

(203) 376-1840

mjohansen@websterbank.com