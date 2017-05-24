Home Ownership Education Workshop

Back by popular demand! Join NHS of New Haven and Webster Bank for a free workshop that will answer all your questions on homebuying!
The more you know about buying a home, the smarter your purchase will be. This educational workshop that will cover: * Mortgage options available specifically for you * Mortgage applications and what lenders are looking for * Personalized advice from NHS Housing Specialists and Webster Banking Officers
TO REGISTER: Email or call Michael Johansen: (203) 376-1840 mjohansen@websterbank.com
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.