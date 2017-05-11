+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Bobbi Brown Book Signing at Lord & Taylor!

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Bobbi Brown Book Signing in Lord & Taylor Stamford!

Join us for a shopping event & book signing with Bobbi Brown to launch her new book "Beauty from the Inside Out" celebrating makeup, wellness and confidence and her new wellness shop-in-shop concept. 

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12PM 

Lord & Taylor Stamford

110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905

Thursday, 11 May, 2017

Contact:

Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

