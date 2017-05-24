+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Keeping Young Athletes in the Game

Stamford YMCA

10 Bell Street
 Stamford, CT 06901

A Team Approach to Reducing ACL Injuries

Coaches, parents and young athletes are invited to join us at Stamford YMCA to learn how to reduce 
the risk of ACL injury for young athletes.

Time:

6:00 pm - 6:30 pm:  Registration & Refreshments

6:30 - 8:30 pm: Workshop

RSVP at hss.edu/sports-safety

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017

Contact:

HSS Sports Safety

Phone: 212.774.2645
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

