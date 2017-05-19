Tweet May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Unique Abstract Florals” featuring the lush and affordable abstract florals of Vermont painter, Judith Carbine. Her exhibit runs May 2 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

