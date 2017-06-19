Salsa Series: Advanced Beginner 3

The next level up for Salsa On2 New York style. Advanced Beginner Level III More technique, turn patterns, spins. It's starting to really come together now...more flow, more confidence, better leading, better following!
New session begins Mondays 5/8- 6/19, 7:30-8:30 pm. Early bird price $95 (until May 1) Regular price $105
Pre-requisite Adv. Beginner II or teacher evaluation & approval. All sales final. No refunds for missed classes. Visit latinmovesdance.comand click on Enrollments tab to register. Let's dance!
