Kizomba Series: Beginner 1
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
If you always wanted to learn
Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!
The dates are: 5/10, 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14 ; 7:30- 8:30 PM
$95 pre-registration price, up until May 3! $105 regular price begins May 10 Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Wednesday, 10 May, 2017
Wednesday, 17 May, 2017
Wednesday, 24 May, 2017
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
Wednesday, 07 June, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
