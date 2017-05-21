Sunday Salon: A Visit with Louisa May Alcott

Nationally acclaimed Living History actress, educator, and historian Jan Turnquist to perform at Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

She will present a living history portraying American author Louisa May Alcott. Jan Turnquist is the executive director of the historic house museum Orchard House, in Concord, Massachusetts where Louisa May Alcott wrote the novel, Little Women.

Ms. Turnquist has portrayed Louisa May Alcott in Public Service Announcements currently running nationally on the FOX TV network, several BBC productions, including Blue Peter, Britain’s longest running children’s TV show, Book Worm and their Open University programs, as well as on Public Television (PBS) and for First Lady Laura Bush.

Jan’s performance is a blend of stage drama and “Living History.” In a living history portrayal, an actor becomes a character, just as they do in a play, but, unlike a play, the audience may interact with the character and ask questions or make comments. LMMM’s audience will be invited to travel back in time to meet Louisa May Alcott who will enter the Mansion’s Rotunda after having had a minor accident and waiting for her carriage’s repair.

Jan is an educator, actress, and historian. She holds her teaching certification and degrees in English and Comparative Literature from the University of Wisconsin. Currently a consultant to Orchard House Museum, she spent 18 years on staff there as Living History Coordinator, Education Coordinator, and Historic Interpreter.