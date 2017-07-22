Brews and BBQ Festival

· Saturday, July 22nd from 3pm – 9pm at the Ives Concert Park – 43 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811 · http://brewsandbbqfestival.com/ · Brews & BBQ is back! Saturday, July 22nd at Ives Concert Park in Danbury! Celebrate the change in seasons with the ultimate Summer bash featuring BBQ, craft beer and live music! Brews & BBQ has gone all out this year to bring you the area’s best BBQ makers, local and national craft beers, and headline entertainment by the Spin Doctors! · Advance GA Tickets $15 and we’ll throw in your first beer (must be 21+ to drink) will be $20 at the door and will not include your first beer.
