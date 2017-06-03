FREE GBYO Great Lawn Concert at Pequot Library

Enjoy the great outdoors while you listen to the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra (GBYO) under sunny skies on the Great Lawn. For the third year, music lovers can delight in selections performed by the GBYO String Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, and Wind Ensemble. Bring your beach chairs, blankets and picnics!

This special performance, on June 3 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., is part of Pequot Library's Summer Music Series, and is free and open to the public.

About the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra:

Founded in 1961, the GBYO offers one of the finest opportunities for young musicians in Connecticut with its developmentally progressive program. The organization’s five orchestras and a Jazz Band, gives ensemble members the opportunity to play classical music at the highest level both individually and collectively. To learn more about GBYO, visit gbyo.org.

