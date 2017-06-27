+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

The Gipsy Kings

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series

Partially underwritten by Benziger Family Winery

France’s most successful group of all time! They are a group that helped define the phrase “World Music.” Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind “Bamboléo” celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition, taking audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017

Contact:

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.