Event calendar brought to you by
Fathom Events in HD: The Godfather
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series
Partially Underwritten by Nutmeg Livery Service
Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, The Godfather, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Francis Ford Coppola’s epic masterpiece features Marlon Brando in his Oscar©-winning role as the patriarch of the Corleone family. Director Coppola paints a chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully balancing the story between the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged. Based on Mario Puxo’s best-selling novel and featuring career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Cann and Robert Duvall, this searing and brilliant film garnered ten Academy Award® nominations, and won three including Best Picture of 1972.
STARRING:
Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan
R | 177 minutes
Wednesday, 07 June, 2017
07:00 PM
Contact:
Ridgefield Playhous
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 02 June, 2017
Stamford Museum & Nature Center's 20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration 07:00 PM Thursday, 01 June, 2017
55th Annual CCNS Art Show & Sale 07:00 PM Monday, 29 May, 2017
Salsa Series: Advanced Beginner 3 07:30 PM Friday, 19 May, 2017
Salsa & Bachata Intro Workshop 08:00 PM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Monday, 12 June, 2017
Kid's Summer Dance Camp & Classes 02:00 PM Sunday, 28 May, 2017
St. Jude Gala Fundraiser 06:00 PM Monday, 19 June, 2017
Salsa Series: Advanced Beginner 3 07:30 PM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM
Thursday, 08 June, 2017
Prospective Docent Information Session at Pequot Library 10:00 AM Saturday, 10 June, 2017
Meet Natl Geo published dog photographer Jane Sobel Klonsky at the Greenwich Kennel Club's All-Breed Dog Show 11:00 AM Monday, 05 June, 2017
The B-52s 08:00 PM Wednesday, 07 June, 2017
Fathom Events in HD: The Godfather 07:00 PM Wednesday, 24 May, 2017
Collecting Memories of WWI at New Haven Museum 03:00 PM Sunday, 21 May, 2017
Canciones del Pueblo 04:00 PM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
The Gipsy Kings 08:00 PM Sunday, 16 July, 2017
Navigators Stamford KIC IT Triathlon & 5K 07:00 AM Thursday, 01 June, 2017
Paper Flower Card Origami Workshop For Adults With Laurie Davis 06:45 PM Sunday, 11 June, 2017
Summer Music Series: Rex Cadwallader, Jazz Pianist 02:00 PM