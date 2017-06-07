Fathom Events in HD: The Godfather

Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, The Godfather, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Francis Ford Coppola’s epic masterpiece features Marlon Brando in his Oscar©-winning role as the patriarch of the Corleone family. Director Coppola paints a chilling portrait of the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in America, masterfully balancing the story between the Corleone’s family life and the ugly crime business in which they are engaged. Based on Mario Puxo’s best-selling novel and featuring career-making performances by Al Pacino, James Cann and Robert Duvall, this searing and brilliant film garnered ten Academy Award® nominations, and won three including Best Picture of 1972.

STARRING: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

R | 177 minutes