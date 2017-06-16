Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

Partially underwritten by Frontier Communications

As a veteran stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success in film, television and radio as well as on the live stage. Tom’s second hour stand-up special, Tom Papa: Freaked Out, directed by Rob Zombie and named one of the 10 Best Comedy Albums of 2013 by Laughspin.com, is available as a download and on Netflix. Tom’s first hour special, Tom Papa Live in New York City, premiered on Comedy Central in January of 2012 and is available as a download or on Netflix.