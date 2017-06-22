Special Guest Stolen Rhodes

Pepsi Rock Series

Powered by xfinity

Partially underwritten by IsoCore

Partially underwritten by IsoCore

For decades, the Marshall Tucker Band has been one of the greatest Southern rock bands of all time, changing the sound of ’70s music with hits such as ‘Heard It in a Love Song,’ ‘Can’t You See’ and ‘Fire on the Mountain.” From their first LP in 1973, to their powerful stage presence today, the Marshall Tucker Band has played countless concert venues around the world. The good ol’ boys from Spartanburg, South Carolina remain as a powerful force in the world of music.

Kicking off the night is Stolen Rhodes. Several words and phrases come to mind when seeing a live Stolen Rhodes performance for the first time: fiery, sensational, tough as nails, hotter than a rattlesnake in a toaster oven… Combining blues and rock with a touch of country and a heap of nostalgia, Philadelphia, PA rockers Kevin Cunningham (guitar), Jack Zaferes (bass), Matt Pillion (vocals, guitar, keys, saxophone) and Chris James (drums) have spent the past year and a half touring in support of their critically acclaimed Slow Horse EP. They opened for iconic artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Robert Randolph, Drivin’ N Cryin’ and Blackberry Smoke.