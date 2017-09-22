Tweet Greenwich Wine + Food Festival

Roger Sherman Baldwin Park 100 Arch St

Greenwich , CT 06830



The 2017 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival is a multi-day event celebrating this area’s rich culinary landscape and showcasing innovation in the food and beverage industries. It will benefit multiple charitable organizations, including Greenwich Parks & Recreation Fund, James Beard Foundation and more.

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.