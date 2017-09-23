Event calendar brought to you by
Greenwich Wine + Food Festival
Roger Sherman Baldwin Park
100 Arch St
Greenwich, CT
06830
The 2017 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival is a multi-day event celebrating this area’s rich culinary landscape and showcasing innovation in the food and beverage industries. It will benefit multiple charitable organizations, including Greenwich Parks & Recreation Fund, James Beard Foundation and more.
Saturday, 23 September, 2017
All Day
Contact:
Rebecca Blake
