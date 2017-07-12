+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Met Opera ENCORE in HD: Verdi's Nabucco

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
The legendary Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Liudmyla Monastyrska is Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people.

Solera’s libretto takes some liberties with biblical history, and the characters other than the title role are dramatic inventions. But the story stays close to events as they are related in Jewish scriptures: primarily Jeremiah, as well as 2 Kings, 2 Chronicles, Daniel, and the Psalms. The first part takes place around the destruction of the first temple in Jerusalem in 586 B.C., with the remainder of the opera set in various locations in the city of Babylon.

Running time: 2 hours, 44 mins

Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore in HD
Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series

Wednesday, 12 July, 2017

$25 Adults | Members & Seniors $20 | Students

