LMMM Connecticut Open House Day

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum 295 West Ave

Norwalk , CT 06850



Website: Click to Visit Explore the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum on Connecticut Open House Day for a reduced price of $3.00. The Mansion will offer mini-tours of it's magnificent Period Rooms and it's current Exhibits: Wedding Traditions and Fashions from the 1860s to the 1930s and Right Angle Bliss.

