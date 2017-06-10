Event calendar brought to you by
LMMM Connecticut Open House Day
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT
06850
Website:
Click to Visit
Explore the
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum on Connecticut Open House Day for a reduced price of $3.00.
The Mansion will offer mini-tours of it's magnificent Period Rooms and it's current Exhibits:
Wedding Traditions and Fashions from the 1860s to the 1930s and Right Angle Bliss.
Saturday, 10 June, 2017
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 203-838-9799
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 02 June, 2017
Stamford Museum & Nature Center's 20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration 07:00 PM Friday, 16 June, 2017
Tom Papa 08:00 PM Thursday, 01 June, 2017
55th Annual CCNS Art Show & Sale 07:00 PM Sunday, 28 May, 2017
St. Jude Gala Fundraiser 06:00 PM Monday, 29 May, 2017
Salsa Series: Advanced Beginner 3 07:30 PM Monday, 12 June, 2017
Kid's Summer Dance Camp & Classes 02:00 PM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Sunday, 11 June, 2017
Summer Music Series: Rex Cadwallader, Jazz Pianist 02:00 PM Thursday, 08 June, 2017
Prospective Docent Information Session at Pequot Library 10:00 AM
Friday, 07 July, 2017
JJ Grey & Mofro 08:00 PM Sunday, 09 July, 2017
Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs (Summer Gala Event) 06:00 PM Wednesday, 12 July, 2017
Met Opera ENCORE in HD: Verdi's Nabucco 06:00 PM Sunday, 11 June, 2017
When The Groom Had His Own Cake: Food & Wedding Traditions, 1850 to the Present 02:30 PM Saturday, 10 June, 2017
LMMM Connecticut Open House Day 12:00 PM Friday, 09 June, 2017
Young Writers Competition 2017 12:00 PM Thursday, 01 June, 2017
Workshop with Life Coach Tal Fagin 05:00 PM Friday, 02 June, 2017
20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration 07:00 PM Thursday, 08 June, 2017
Jane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library 10:00 AM Friday, 22 September, 2017
Greenwich Wine + Food Festival All Day