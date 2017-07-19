The Met Opera Summer Encore in HD: Bizet's Carmen

Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series
French mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine stars as Bizet’s immortal Gypsy heroine. Tenor Marcelo Álvarez is her hapless soldier Don José, and newcomer Maria Agresta—a sensation in her debut inLa Bohème last season—is the devoted Micaëla, who fights to save him. Asher Fisch, Louis Langrée, and Derrick Inouye share conducting duties.
Bizet’s masterpiece of the gypsy seductress who lives by her own rules has had an impact far beyond the opera house. The opera’s melodic sweep is as irresistible as the title character herself, a force of nature who has become a defining female cultural figure.Carmenwas a scandal at its premiere but soon after became a triumphal success and has remained one of the most frequently staged operas in the world.
Run time:3 hours, 17 minutes
Tickets:Adults $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.