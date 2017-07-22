Moffly Media An Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz

Partially underwritten by Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings

And Laurel Ridge Health Center

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit!



A legend lives on! The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Playhouse! With its unique jazz sound, the 18-member Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered one of the greatest bands of all time. Under the baton of Music Director/vocalist Nick Hilscher, the consummate entertainers will play and sing selections from the vast Glenn Miller Orchestra library including all of the biggest hits that were the soundtrack of The Greatest Generation — “Moonlight Serenade,” “A String of Pearls,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “At Last,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “In The Mood,” “Stardust,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” plus some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style.