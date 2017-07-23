JUDD APATOW returns to his stand-up routes! He is considered one of the most sought-after comedy minds in the business. He has been closely associated with many of the biggest comedy films and hit TV shows over the last decade and a half. Apatow’s latest project is the HBO seriesCrashingserving as co-executive producer. He is also the co-executive producer of HBO’sGirlsand Netflix’sLove. On the film side, Apatow recently producedThe Big Sickstarring Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano set for release on June 23rdby Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.
2016 marked Apatow’s documentary directorial debut with the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary,Doc & Darryl. He co-directed the upcoming HBO documentary,May It Last, which will premiere later this year. Apatow’s film credits include hit comediesThe 40-Year-Old Virgin,Bridesmaids, Knocked Up,Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express,The Cable Guy,Anchorman and Anchorman 2and numerous others.
Tickets:Orch $55 | Mezz $45 | Balc $35
MORE INFORMATION: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/judd-apatow/
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.