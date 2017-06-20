Business Council of Fairfield County Annual Meeting with Forbes Media CEO Mike Perlis
Crowne Plaza
2701 Summer St Stamford, CT06905 United States
The Business Council of Fairfield County is honored to present Mike Perlis as our keynote speaker for our 47th Annual Member Luncheon.
Mike Perlis, CEO & Executive Chairman, Forbes Media LLC is a media industry CEO with deep experience managing a wide range of content and multimedia brands. He started his own media company — “New England Publications,” — at the age of 25 where he employed 40 people. This is where he first honed the concept of “generalist” CEO – a management style that has become his trademark and where the CEO is more like the conductor of an orchestra rather than a musician.
Mike calls himself a “Recovering Venture Capitalist.” He joined Forbes Media in 2010 from SoftBank Capital, where he served as a General Partner for 10 years investing in digital startups like Buzzfeed and Huffington Post and continues to be Special Partner.
