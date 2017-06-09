Event calendar brought to you by
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Poetry on Canvas,” featuring the sun-warmed, contemporary realist paintings of East Hampton, NY artist, Carl Scorza. His exhibit runs June 1 – 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
