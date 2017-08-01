Dweezil Zappa Guitar Masterclass: Dweezilla on the Road

For The price of a fuzz pedal, learn techniques from the son of Frank Zappa! Dweezil Zappa’s music camp Dweezilla has a motto “Learn And Destroy.” It refers to destroying the boundaries that confine music creativity. At camp students are in total immersion for 4 days of music instruction. While on tour with Zappa Plays Zappa Dweezil will be previewing some of the guitar concepts he teaches at camp in a special event prior to each concert.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/dweezil-zappa-masterclass/