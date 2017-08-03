Mountain Dew Country and Bluegrass Series

Multi-platinum selling country singer and songwriter, Sara Evans has been called “one of the most compelling vocalists of her generation.” Best known for hits “A Little Bit Stronger,” “Born To Fly,” “Suds In The Bucket” and “Slow Me Down,” it’s not hard to see why. Evans has had a prolific recording career that has seen the sale of more than 6 million albums. She’s had five #1 songs, four others appearing in the Top 10, two #1 Billboard Country Albums, five appearing on Billboard’s Top 200 all-genre chart and four consecutive RIAA certified Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum albums.

Kicking off the night is the new country duo Cross Atlantic with singer-songwriters Karli Chayne of Nashville and James Sinclair Stott from the United Kingdom.

