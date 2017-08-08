Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series

Partially Underwritten by Brown Forman

Echoes of Sinatra returns with a brand new show! Steve Kazlauskas joins forces with Jack Lynn, another amazing tribute artist to pay homage to two legendary iconic performers: Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin! Along with the Tony T. Orchestra, they will take you on a musical journey through the Great American Songbook. Celebrate these musical icons with stories and songs that bring back the golden era! Complete with dancers, the show captures the emotion and the sound of this unique period where swing was king!

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES, GO TO OUR WEBSITE!