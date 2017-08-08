Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

Pepsi Rock Series

The man who brought the rock edge to the legendary band The Eagles is flying solo. Four-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Don Felder returns! Felder is renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time. The band’s record-setting compilation Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) sold over 29 million copies in the U.S. alone and was awarded by the RIAA the top-selling album of the 20th Century. Currently, Don and The Eagles have sold more than 83.5 million albums. A member of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998, Felder served as a member of The Eagles for 27 years, putting his mark on numerous Eagles milestones. Felder originated the music and co-wrote The Eagles’ biggest hit – the iconic, Grammy-studded smash “Hotel California” – along with fan favorites like “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes”. He became immediately celebrated for his lyrical, signature guitar work on legendary songs like “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “New Kid In Town,” and numerous more. “Hotel California” was recently voted the Number 1 best 12 string guitar song in the world by Guitar World magazine.

Kicking off the night is Larry Stevens. Stevens, who performs regularly across the East Coast, has shared stages with an extensive list of chart-topping national acts, including Huey Lewis and the News, Gin Blossoms, Kenny Rogers, The Doobie Brothers, Foreigner, Kenny Loggins, America, and many others.

