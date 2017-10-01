The SM&NC Sunday Farm Market is back!

Sundays, June 11 to October 8, 10am – 2pm

Many favorites are returning and we've added some new vendors to offer a wider variety of items. Also available are our very own farm-fresh eggs made by our chickens on Heckscher Farm, maple syrup made in our own maple sugar "shack," and wool from our sheep.There will be weekly farm-related family activities during the "Market Madness" program led by one of our environmental educators. It all starts on Sunday, June 11! Admission to the Sunday Farm Market only, is FREE. Please note free entry to the Farm Market does not include: Galleries, Heckscher Farm, Nature's Playground, hiking trails or participation in the Market Madness program. These programs are free to members and to non-memberswith gate admission.For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programsand special events.