Ridgefield Academy Family Series

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD & Classical Series

People's United Bank Presents

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Ian Belknap

Love is a familiar. Love is a devil. There is no evil angel but Love.



The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own constitutions in this hilarious Shakespearean comedy that forces gentlemen in love to keep love – and food, and sleep – at arms’ length.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/shakespeare-on-the-green-and-green-expo-2/