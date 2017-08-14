Stephen Stills & Judy Collins

Pepsi Rock Series, Powered by xfinity

Stephen Stills is one of rock music’s most enduring figures with a career now spanning six decades, multiple solo works, and four hugely influential groups – Manassas, Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN), and Crosby Stills Nash & Young (CSNY). He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice for Buffalo Springfield and CSN, is a member of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and is a BMI Music Icon (with CSN). As renowned for his instrumental virtuosity as for writing era-defining anthems including “For What It’s Worth” and “Love The One You’re With,” Stills is ranked #28 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, calling his acoustic picking on “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” “a paragon of unplugged beauty.” Three of Stills’ albums are among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time: Buffalo Springfield Again, Crosby Stills & Nash, and Déjà Vu.

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy’s dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won “Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She’s garnered several top-ten hits gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/stephen-stills-judy-collins/