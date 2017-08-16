Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

Surf’s up! Grab your boards and get ready for some good vibrations! The Beach Boys have become an American icon to a worldwide audience with a string of chart-topping songs that span over forty years! Get ready for night of hits including “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Kokomo” and many more!