Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for Italian wine tasting by Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit by award-winning artist, Heide Follin!



He’s earned so many superlatives in his career, it may be best to put it simply: the cat can play. Trumpeter Chris Botti brings his superb musicianship, his killer band and his on-stage generosity to The Playhouse stage for one night of can’t-miss musical thrills. In 2013, Botti won the Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category. He was also nominated in 2008 for his album Italia, and received three nominations in 2010 for the live album Chris Botti In Boston. Four of his albums have reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard jazz albums chart. Moving effortlessly from jazz to pop and in between – Chris Botti may spend more than 300 days on the road every year, but every concert is special!