+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Dance Workshop: Fierce and Flirty

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

This workshop will teach you flirty movements that will boost your confidence in a judgement free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce! $30 in advance; $40 at door. To register call 203-967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com

Saturday, 24 June, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$30 in advance; $40 at door

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.