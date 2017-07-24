George Thorogood and the Destroyers are doing what they do best – live touring! The “Rock Party Tour” promises to raise the bar, rock the house and tear off the roof like never before. George and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – remain among the most relentless and relevant classic rock acts on tour today. The band has amassed a catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the ultimate badass anthem, “Bad To The Bone.” The band has released 16 studio albums – including six Gold and two Platinum discs on Rounder, EMI and Capitol – but it’s their powerhouse live performances that have made GT&D legendary. George is also working on a new solo album, which will be released on Rounder Records later this year.
The group is also putting their talents to work by helping The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients, $1 from each ticket sale of their “Rock Party Tour” will be donated to LLS.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.