Discover Silvermine's rich history during this celebratory lecture, Silvermine: Celebrating Its Art, History and Beauty, by author Samuel Schmitt on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 6:30pm at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park. Mill Hill is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk,CT. Follow signs for parking. Schmitt is the author of the new Images of America book: Silvermine. Signed copies of the book will be for sale during the presentation. Admission is $5.00 and tickets can be purchased at http://celebratesilvermine.brownpapertickets.com/ Light refreshments will be served. This event is sponsored in part by the Norwalk Association of Silvermine Homeowners and the Silvermine Community Association.



Silvermine is known today for its natural beauty, Arts Center, and is home to the Silvermine Tavern. Few are aware of its rich history. Encompassing sections of New Canaan, Norwalk and Wilton, CT, learn how Silvermine went from a small mill town during the 18th and 19th centuries, to a vibrant artist colony. In the early 20th century, artists came to the area, attracted by the scenery, proximity to the art scene in New York, and the old mills which proved ideal studios.



These artists formed the Silvermine Guild, a haven for art of all kind. The high quality of the work of the early Silvermine artists compares favorably with the members of the better known colonies in Old Lyme and Cos Cob. On view in the 1835 Town House at Mill Hill, where the lecture will be presented, is a new salon-style art exhibit, Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art, which feature the works of many Silvermine Guild artists from the early to mid 20th century.



Samuel A. Schmitt is Executive Director of the Carl Schmitt Foundation in Wilton which seeks to further the legacy of his grandfather, the early Silvermine artist Carl Schmitt. He is the author of Carl Schmitt: The Vision of Beauty. He holds a doctorate in music history from the Catholic University of America and presently serves as Director of Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. Augustine in Bridgeport. He lives in Orange with his wife and six young children.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525.