The Charlie Daniels Band

Fans know and love Charlie Daniels Band for their top country tunes “Long Haired Country Boy”, “The South’s Gonna Do It Again”, “In America”, “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and their signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, which won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979. They have produced Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum albums and garnered awards from The Country Music Association, The Academy of Country Music and the Grammies. Still a road warrior at age 80, Charlie Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-Platinum career and a platform from which he supports the military, underprivileged children and others in need.